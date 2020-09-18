TODAY |

Quarantine-free travel between Victoria, NZ to resume tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

The pause in quarantine-free travel between Victoria and New Zealand will lift tomorrow at 11.59pm.

Source: istock.com

It follows an assessment by New Zealand public health officials, who deemed the health risk to be low.

Travellers will no longer be required to have a pre-departure Covid-19 test after tomorrow.

People in New Zealand who have recently been in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland are told to get tested if they develop symptoms.

Anyone who has been in current locations of interest across those states in the past 14 days should continue to self-isolate and contact Healthline. Anyone who was at these locations cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.

The travel bubble with Victoria was paused on May 25.

Today, New South Wales reported two cases of Covid-19 in the community. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Victoria reported one new case, also a close contact of another case. Queensland recorded zero.

Victorian health officials said there was unlikely to be widespread community transmission.

