Quarantine-free travel to Australia opening again

New Zealanders can once again travel across the Tasman without needing to quarantine.

Traveller from New Zealand meets family member at Sydney Airport, October 19, 2020. Source: Getty

The borders shut again after a new Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland.

Australia's top health officials finished meeting last night, deciding to re-instate the one-way travel bubble from Thursday at midnight (2am Friday NZT) now that Auckland is deemed low risk.

However, some states are able to implement different rules, so travellers are being advised to check the arrangements they have in place before flying.

Meanwhile, as the travel corridor starts back up one-way, National's calling on the New Zealand's Government to open the trans-Tasman bubble.