Quarantine-free Air NZ Auckland-Melbourne flight to depart today following snap lockdown

A quarantine-free Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Melbourne will depart this afternoon after the Australian state of Victoria entered a snap five-day lockdown overnight.

Victoria went into lockdown for the third time amid fears the highly contagious UK variant of Covid-19 had spread into the community.

It comes after Covid-19 community cases linked to the Holiday Inn, a quarantine hotel located near Melbourne Airport, grew to 13 yesterday.

The five-day "short, sharp circuit-breaker" lockdown was announced by Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday, with restrictions effective from 11.59pm yesterday local time to 11.59pm Wednesday.

"Following guidance from Australian authorities, NZ123 Auckland to Melbourne will depart this afternoon," an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"We are continuing to work with the Australian authorities on whether other quarantine-free flights to Melbourne can operate beyond today."

Quarantine services from Auckland to Melbourne have since been suspended.

Today's flight is classified as a 'green flight', which allows travellers who have been in New Zealand for the previous 14 days, not including time in managed quarantine, to enter the country without having to isolate for a fortnight. But, they will still be subject to the state's snap lockdown. 

Victoria back in third lockdown as MIQ outbreak grows

Customers booked on Air New Zealand flight NZ723, scheduled to depart on Monday, February 15, are being contacted and will be "reaccommodated on another service" once further information is made available, the spokesperson said.

Customers who are uncertain about the chances have been advised to call the contact centre at 0800 737 000.

Customers currently booked on a quarantine service to Melbourne, transferring to a Sydney or Brisbane flight will be subject to quarantine facilities in Australia.

Were you or someone you know meant to be heading to Victoria? Let us know: Nicole.Bremner@tvnz.co.nz

