Quality of KiwiBuild homes raises concern

A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

01:35
3
As National again tried to turn the heat on Labour’s deputy leader, Davis delivered a classic thank you to Simon Bridges and Sir John Key.

Watch: Undersiege Kelvin Davis uses National's quotes against them on tourist tax - 'I thank them for their support'

00:15
4
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


5
The Minsiter of Health answers on Q+A how the government will have enough to adequately fund New Zealand’s health sector.

Health Minister calls for immediate review of DHB move to alter Nelson after-hours mental health service for kids & teens


David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.

Repeat sex offender jailed for attacks on seven-year-old girl

Glen Taniela Kepa had just served a sentence for sexually violating a six-year-old girl.

David Scott.

Kapiti councillor found guilty of rubbing genitals on staff member gets first warning under three strikes law, $1500 fine for 'inexplicable' behaviour

David Scott, 71, accepted moving past the complainant, but denied it was accompanied by criminal intent.

One person dead at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa

Police earlier confirmed to 1 NEWS that there was an incident and that emergency services were present.

02:33
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern.


 
