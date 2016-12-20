Quake-hit building owners told to secure shaky masonry, facades within a year

The Government is ordering building owners to secure at-risk masonry and facades within a year.
Source: 1 NEWS
Minister for Building Nick Smith says he's using emergency powers, passed into law after November's earthquake, to require the owners of 300 properties in Wellington, Lower Hutt, Marlborough and Kaikoura to do the work.
But they'll get a 50 per cent subsidy for the upgrade - up to $15,000 for a facade and $10,000 for a parapet.
That will come from a $3 million Government fund and councils.
He said each building will cost between $20,000 and $30,000.
Dr Smith says there are risks of an aftershock. Thirty nine people were killed by reinforced masonry in February 2011 in Christchurch.
