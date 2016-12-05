 

Quake-affected Kaikoura farmers offered movable homes

The Goverment's offering its surplus temporary housing units to quake affected Kaikoura farmers at a discounted rate.

The tankers are among the largest convoys yet to travel on the Kaikoura inland route.
Source: 1 NEWS

The twenty re-locatable units at Christchurch's Rawhiti Domain have been used to support families while their homes received earthquake repairs.

"We have farmers in the Hurunui, Kaikoura and Marlborough districts with badly damaged homes who need alternative accommodation while their homes are repaired but who practically need to stay on the land", Minister for Building and Construction Dr Nick Smith announced this morning.

"These movable homes will provide a more secure option than caravans or motorhomes for some of these farms, We are providing these homes to give farmers an additional choice in how to resolve their own particular situation", he said.

The self-contained two bedroom homes will be made available to qualifying farms at their residual book value of $24,510.

18 farmers from the Hurunui district, five from the Kaikoura district and five from the Marlborough district who have registered with the Temporary Accommodation Service could benefit.

"It's difficult to predict how many will take up this option as the circumsances and costs of relocting and connecting services will vary for each individual farmer", Dr Smith said. 

It's thought these costs could range from $20,000 to voer $30,000 depending on the location and the site. 

Farmers will also need to obtain the required consents from their local council.

13 of the units are currently available. A further seven will be made available as the current tenant's home repairs are completed. 

Affected farmers interested in a unit should register at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz or by calling 0800 673 227.

