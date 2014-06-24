Quad bike accident claims life overnight

Source:
One person has died during a quad bike accident overnight in Waimate, South Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before midnight.
A St John spokesperson confirmed one patient died at the scene.
A fire service spokesperson says two fire crews were called to the accident at 11.52pm on Friday after a quad bike overturned at an intersection.
It has not been confirmed if anyone else was injured during the accident.
