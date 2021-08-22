TODAY |

QR scanning or manual sign in mandatory at all levels for busy locations

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Record keeping such as scanning QR codes or manually signing in at most events and business locations under all levels will be mandatory, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. 

Chris Hipkins said it will be mandatory to keep a record at cafes, concerts, aged care facilities and nightclubs, among other places.

It was clarified retail was currently exempt. 

"It is clear that when people use the app or manually sign in, rather than relying on memory, contact tracing can happen much more quickly," Hipkins said. 

Businesses already needed to display codes at all alert levels. 

"We are making it mandatory at the sorts of places where people gather consistently and in large numbers to ensure that people scan or sign in," Hipkins said. 

"This means those responsible for businesses and events will need to ensure people keep a record when they visit, either by scanning QR codes with the Covid-19 Tracer App or making a manual record."

He used the example of where "people gather consistently and in large numbers to ensure that people scan or sign in".

"This includes cafes, restaurants, bars, casinos and concerts, aged care, healthcare facilities (excluding patients), barbers, exercise facilities, nightclubs, libraries, courts, local and central government agencies, and social services providers with customer service counters".

The fine could be between $300 to $1000, Hipkins said this was being reviewed. 

"The obligation will be on the person responsible for the place or gathering to ensure people can scan or sign in," Hipkins said.

"This will become effective seven days after any change in Alert Level settings that might allow more businesses to open or gatherings to go ahead."

At the start of this month, scanning had slumped to its lowest level before Wellington's Covid scare. 

Only 498,723 scans were recorded on the Covid Tracer app which was the lowest number of scans on the app since June 22. 

There were 21 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, bringing this outbreak's total to 72.

