Q+A from the week: Fluoridation, Winston Peters and US tariffs

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

Q+A Presenter

TVNZ's Corin Dann with the big political questions and answers of the week.

Corin Dann’s political questions and answers of the week.
Source: Q+A

How timely is it for the coalition-Government that its multi-billion-dollar families package kicks in today, July 1? When does Housing Minister Phil Twyford’s apparent lack of political judgment start to become a real liability? Has the Supreme Court’s decision backing the use of fluoridation in Taranaki put an end to the contentious debate? Will Winston Peter’s 20 minute chat with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo deliver the breakthrough our exporters desperately want on steel tariffs? 

Watch Q+A for Mr Dann's answers. 

Politics

Corin Dann

