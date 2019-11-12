Q+A: Unpacking the Tomorrow's Schools review, which could see major shake-up of education system

The Government response to the Tomorrow's Schools review is to be announced today - which could see large changes in store for New Zealand's education sector.

Our Schooling Futures: Stronger Together recommended scrapping the 10 regional education ministry offices and instead creating 20 hubs responsible for 125 schools.

It also recommended assuming all legal responsibilities currently held by boards of trustees - handling all property management, hiring principals and moving them around to ensure all schools have good leadership.

Intermediate schools would be phased out and out-of-zone enrollments would be limited.

Students in a classroom. Source: istock.com

TVNZ1's Q+A understands the idea of regional hubs was scrapped, as was putting principals on five year tenures.

Some change is thought to be coming to the zoning and enrollment capping system.

PPTA President Jack Boyle said the proposals in the report were "radical".

"A lot of really good stuff, but the proposal for Governance hubs didn't land particularly well," he told TVNZ 1's Q+A show.

"We've got a system that has delivered really well for about 80 per cent of learners and changing everything so we can focus on that 20 per cent was that hub proposal.

"I guess you'll see a more measured, more phased, more pragmatic approach if hubs are gone, and we've been hearing that they are."