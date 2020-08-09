Q+A poll sees NZ First’s Shane Jones in third place for crucial Northland seat

A devastating poll for NZ First sees Shane Jones running a distant third in the Northland electorate.

And when it comes to the party vote, the traditionally blue electorate looks to be turning red.

The Q+A Colmar Brunton Poll in Northland showed incumbent Matt King of National far ahead in the race for the seat, with almost half of those polled supporting him.

Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime meanwhile came in second - with more than double the support of Mr Jones.

Those polled in Northland were asked, who would you vote for with your electorate vote?

According to the Q+A Colmar Brunton Poll results, Matt King had 46% support, Willow-Jean Prime was on 31% and Shane Jones on just 15%.

Northland electorate vote support

Matt King (National) – 46%

Willow Jean Prime (Labour) – 31%

Shane Jones (NZ First) – 15%

Darlene Tana Hoff-Nielson (Green Party) – 3%

Melanie Taylor (New Conservative) – 2%

Mark Cameron (ACT) – 1%

Eleven per cent did not know or refused to answer.

It is a surge both for Mr King who gained 38% at the last election and for Ms Prime, who received 21.4% of the electorate vote.

The Northland seat has had a recent volatile voting history, after NZ First leader Winston Peters nabbed the electorate in a 2015 by-election, to then be ousted in 2017 by National’s Matt King who won by 1,389 votes more.

And in terms of party support in Northland

Labour Party 41%

National Party 38%

ACT party 8%

NZ First 7%

Green Party 4.7%

New Conservative 1.9%

The seat was touted as a must-win for NZ First with the July, 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll placing the party at 2%.

At the 2017 election National got 46.2% of the vote in Northland compared to Labour’s 30%.

Labour only got 17.6% support in Northland at the 2011 election and 16.6% in 2014.

This new poll suggests Labour Party’s popularity in Northland is on the rise – its 41% ahead of National’s 38%.

ACT sits on 8%, with NZ First on 7% and Green Party on 4.7%.

Eleven per cent did not know or refused to answer.