 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Q+A with Matt Petersen

share

Source:

Q+A

LA’s Cleantech Incubator Chief Executive Matt Petersen with this interview on green building.
Source: Q+A

Related

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

'The game isn't black and white' - Steve Hansen proposes changes after match-turning red card costs France

2

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

3
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' one day before her first baby is due

00:31
4
Iceland became the smallest nation to ever compete at the World Cup against Argentina this morning.

Iceland fans bring back Viking clap celebration at Russia World Cup

5

Pope Francis criticises abortion, says families should accept children 'as God gives them to us'

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 