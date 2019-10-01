Q+A debate: Should the elderly have their own commissioner?

Broadcaster Mark Sainsbury thinks New Zealand needs to reassess the way we care for the elderly, as the population ages.
Sainsbury is lobbying MPs to appoint an aged-care commissioner, saying there was no single focus on older people.
TOP leader Geoff Simmons says baby boomers already have plenty of representation, with poverty rates in children eight times higher than that amongst the elderly.
Watch the debate in the video above.
