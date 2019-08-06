Q+A debate: Pro-life campaigner calls NZ's proposed new abortion reforms 'absolutely disturbing'

Critics have come out against the proposed changes to New Zealand's abortion law, but reform supporters have welcomed the move to take it out of the Crimes Act.

Kate Cormack of Voice for Life and Terry Bellamak of Abortion Rights Aotearoa debated the proposal to reform abortion, so it could be treated as a health issue on TVNZ1's Q+A.

Justice Minister Andrew Little released proposals yesterday, that include removing the statutory test for a person less than 20 weeks pregnant, allowing a woman to self-refer to an abortion provider and create a body to look at "safe zones" around some abortion providers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kate Cormack of Voice for Life called the proposals "absolutely disturbing".

She criticised the inclusion of the term "wellbeing" in the proposed new bill relating to abortions of people more than 20 weeks pregnant, saying it was "generic term".



"If this is abortion up to birth that's being proposed by Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Government then why does the bill not state that? Why does the bill not prevent abortion up to birth?" she said.

Terry Bellamak of Abortion Rights Aotearoa said due to the current law being in the Crimes Act, there were "more hoops to jump through, so it tends to be later as a result", but said abortions that occur after 20 weeks were for medical reasons.

She expected one of the outcomes, if the changes were to pass, would be an increase in access for people in rural areas.

"It's a real equity issue, people who are in urban areas can get the healthcare they need without too much trouble, but if you're rural, it's going to cost a lot more in terms of time and money."

In 2018, six per cent of abortions were performed after 14 weeks of pregnancy, and less than one per cent after 22 weeks. The current law allows abortions performed after 20 weeks only to save the life of the mother or to prevent serious permanent injury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The current rules allow for abortion under 20 weeks in cases of serious danger to life, physical health or mental health, incest and foetal abnormality. Sexual violation is a factor that can be taken into account.

A person needs two certifying doctors to provide certificates to obtain an abortion, and unbiased counselling must be undertaken prior.

The proposed changes for a women who was more than 20 weeks pregnant would see a statutory test still required, with the practitioner needed to establish the abortion "is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and wellbeing", as well as ensuring informed choice and informed consent was given.