Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

TVNZ1's Q+A host Corin Dann's weekly podcast looks at the big business issues facing New Zealanders. 

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.
Previous Q+A Business Podcasts:

Host Corin Dann spoke to Rebecca Stewart in Wellington for the latest Q+A Business Podcast.
TVNZ1’s Q + A host Corin Dann interviews Craigs Investment Partners Mark Lister about the share market and Kiwi investors' preference for property.
Corin Dann looks at why Xero’s now producing its own up-to-date reading on the health of our economy.
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

