Putting an end to the 'fat stigma' - Govt need law banning fat discrimination, expert says

The government needs to pass legislation banning the discrimination of overweight people, a health expert says.

The calls come to try and put an end to "fat-stigma".

University of Otago healthcare senior lecturer Lesley Gray said it was illegal to discriminate against people on a range of issues but not their weight.

"We have legislation for many other groups who have been discriminated against and even though we have more people in the world who are overweight, it's one of the few things in the world that has no discrimination legislation."

She said "fat-stigma" was rife.

"In employment, people who are overweight are likely to experience less employment opportunities and school children, who are overweight are more likely to report being bullied."

Ms Gray said discrimination against overweight people was very harmful.

"Examples of that can be significant abuse or verbal taunts. It can even be mini-aggressions like eye-rolling and tutting.

"People can actually be emotionally affected, they can develop anxiety, low self-esteem, depression and experience social rejection or social isolation."

She said social norms had to change.

"For many years we've been telling people being overweight is unhealthy - which for some people that's true.

"One of the biggest misnomers about weight stigma is actually telling someone they're fat - not only does it not change them generally in terms of being less fat - but it can harm them and lead them to developing more fatness because they feel so poor about themselves."

She said this included how overweight people were portrayed in the media.

"The stock footage of 'fatties' usually involves a man with a beer belly wearing a vest with stains on it. So the image we portray is that people who are fat may be slovenly, lazy, non-deserving and not actually real people.

"In New Zealand about 60 per cent of our population's overweight so you all know people who are overweight and is that how you think of your own family? Probably not.

"So for friends and family…we know they're not lazy and don't smell and is actually a person. But when we keep replicating this on headless fatty images on media when we're talking about obesity that's the image we have."

Ms Gray said just because someone looked overweight did not mean they were unhealthy.

rnz.co.nz- Emma Hatton

Report shows racial bias in resuscitating newborns

Māori, Pacifica and Indian premature babies are less likely to recieve resuscitation attempts than babies of other ethnicities, a national report has found.

The finding is part of the twelfth annual report of the Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee (PMMRC).

The report found resuscitation was tried on 92 per cent of Māori babies, 88 per cent of Pacifica babies and 86 percent of Indian babies, born from 23-26 weeks.

Other babies, of Pākehā and other European ethnicities, had a 95 per cent resuscitation rate.

The committee said institutional bias was likely responsible for the varied results.

"While the reasons for these differences by ethnicity have not been made clear in the analyses in this report, previous analysis on inequities by ethnicity in New Zealand suggest that institutional bias or implicit biases are likely to play at least some part," the report read.

The committee acknowledged a large body of work in New Zealand, including the annual report, that described the inequalities in access to care, quality of care and health outcomes for Māori and Pacifica people.

It recommended regulatory bodies enforce cultural competency training for all staff working in the maternity and neonatal workforce to address implicit bias and racism.

rnz.co.nz - Anneke Smith

Record number of asylum seekers in NZ last year

More asylum seekers claimed refuge once they were in New Zealand last year than in any year on record.

China had the highest number of approvals, followed by Russia and Turkey.

Asylum claims grew to 438, but a higher number were rejected compared to previous years.

China has been in the top three countries for asylum approvals for the past 10 years.

Asylum seekers either apply to the Refugee Status Branch once they arrive in New Zealand, or UNHCR-mandated refugees are brought in under the Government refugee quota.

Among refugees who entered through the quota, Syria, Myanmar, Colombia and Afghanistan accounted for three quarters of last year's 1000-strong intake.

The quota will rise to 1500 refugees in 2020.

The most common settlement areas last year were Wellington with 246 refugees and Otago with 182.

Southland had its first 43 Colombian arrivals through the new settlement scheme there.

More than half of Wellington's quota refugees came from Syria and Iran.

No refugees were placed in Canterbury.

Christchurch needed more infrastructure rebuilding before it could become a suitable refugee settlement location again, Immigration New Zealand said last year.

About 20 quota refugees from Afghanistan and Eritrea will be resettled in the city in March next year, with 40 more in the rest of 2019.

There are now seven places where refugees are settled long-term in New Zealand: Auckland, Hamilton, Manawatū, Wellington, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill.

The government pulled back the number of quota refugees settling in Auckland in 2016, due to the lack of affordable housing.

Almost 300 were settled there in 2008 compared to 86 last year.

The Government is considering setting up additional settlement locations to accommodate the increase in refugees.

rnz.co.nz

Police name man killed in fatal Rotorua motorcycle crash

Police have released the name of the person who died in a motorcycle crash in Rotorua earlier this week.

The man was 47-year-old Thomas Hunuhunu of Rotorua.

Police were called to a crash on Deven Street West around 2am on Thursday morning after a motorcycle collided with a tree.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is still investigating the fatal accident.

Drug testing legalisation at NZ festivals on the cards

The Government is considering legalising drug-testing services at festivals.

A community organisation, Know Your Stuff, said the law hindered people's access to pill testing at events, which put users at risk.

Its managing director Wendy Allison said section 12 of the Misuse of Drugs Act made it a criminal offence to permit a venue to be used for drug consumption, so the presence of pill testing would demonstrate that the event organisers knew that people use drugs.

"Section 12 was never intended to prevent harm reduction services from happening at events."

"An unintended consequence of the Section has been to deter event organisers from providing harm reduction services such as pill testing, removing this barrier is an obvious step towards keeping people safe."

Health Minister David Clark said the coalition Government was dealing with drug use as a health and harm reduction issue.

"In light of this, I've had initial discussions with the Justice Minister about 'drug checking' services.

"Through him, I've asked for advice on the legislative and criminal justice issues around such services."

rnz.co.nz- Chris Bramwell

