'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview

The Deputy Prime Minister appeared on Australian breakfast television today with his custom mix of wit and earnest talk about the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and the nation.

Winston Peters took a mainly light-hearted approach to the interview on the Today show this morning, telling the co-hosts that Australia should “put a kangaroo” on their flag amongst other more serious ideas such as expanding the trans-Tasman bubble.

“What about this idea of a trans-Tasman bubble? Have you had any talks with the Australian Government about travel and business opportunities between our two countries?” Mr Peters was asked.

“I recognise that idea because it’s mine,” the Deputy Prime Minister shot back before describing the history of the idea in detail.

“It was always a great idea from my department,” he said while expressing his enthusiasm for a “serious plan” to share borders to expand the economic and tourism base “as fast as we possibly can”.

He said there was "no time to waste" on a rebuild and that “good and sound ideas” were key to getting Australasia’s economy back on track.

“Fifty five per cent of our tourism for example comes from Australia so as soon as we can get assured, safe Australian tourism back to New Zealand, then the better,” Mr Peters said.

When co-host Karl Stefanovic mooted the idea of New Zealand becoming another state of Australia, Mr Peters was quick to reply that it “was a genius idea born of the British” that went back two centuries and “didn’t go very far”.

The Deputy Prime Minister finished off the interview by saying the Australian flag was born 50 years after New Zealand’s and it was “confusing”.