Put the jandals away - wet Christmas Day forecast for much of the North Island

Put the jandals away - with just one sleep until Christmas, it seems Mother Nature may have out-grinched everyone.

Sunshine for Christmas Day will be handed out sparingly, especially in the North Island.

Forecasters are predicting the North Island will be drenched, while the South Island from Canterbury south will be lapping up the sunshine.

MetService severe weather forecaster Andy Downs says, "The place to be, though, for Christmas is central Otago. The lower half of the South Island looks to be generally dry".

Those in the South Island should make the most of the fairer weather in the morning, however – it might not last all day.

Meanwhile, both Auckland and Wellington can expect some solid rain on their parade, with the top of the North Island set to be hardest hit.

"People need to be prepared for what is going to be some fairly ugly weather," Downs said.

Fore the latest forecast in your area visit the 1 NEWS weather page

Solid rain is expected in the likes of Auckland and Wellington but Canterbury could get a classic Kiwi cracker. Source: 1 NEWS
