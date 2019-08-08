Pushing pause on procreation: The young people doing their bit to save the planet

With global warming, a lack of clean water and food, these days more young people are doing their bit to save the environment - by cutting back on the babies.

Prince Harry and Meghan say they want "maximum two children" for environmental reasons.

Pop star Miley Cyrus says she's not having kids until the planet is in a better state.

And in the UK, the "birth strike" movement - a declaration to not bear children - is turning heads and crossing legs.

The reason: people don't want to bring children into a world that can't sustain rising populations.

Jess Moloney is a Kiwi who subscribes to the theory.

"If you look at how much carbon those children actually create, it's something like 48.6 carbon tonnes of waste a year," she said.



"I mean, the next viable thing I can do is give up my car, but that's only two carbon tonnes."

The 31-year-old says she is a maternal person and loves children.



"This isn't about not liking children or not wanting children for a lot of these people," she said. "I think it's about the anxiety that comes along with what sort of world are we bringing them into, and can they sustain them in the world we are currently facing?"

Ms Maloney says she has a meaningful life and feels fulfilled but is open to changing her mind.