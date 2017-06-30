 

Push starts to get young Kiwis enrolled to vote in September election

With the election fast approaching the push to get people enrolled to vote in September has begun in earnest.

Political commentators are optimistic this election could see an increase in turnout.
Source: 1 NEWS

This comes as the Electoral Commission tries to reverse decades of declining voter participation, with political commentators confident of seeing an increase in turnout.

Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright told 1 NEWS "we had 78 per cent voter turnout last time, our younger people are the ones that aren't voting".

"We'd really like to see that ramp up this election."

The low turnout amongst young voters has been a worldwide trend, but political commentator Claire Robinson thinks political shocks overseas could prove the catalyst to turn those numbers around in New Zealand's General Election.

"Brexit and also Donald Trump has been very sobering for young people because they realise if they had turned out to vote in greater numbers Donald Trump wouldn't be the president," Ms Robinson said.

More than three million voter update packs were delivered around the country this week, before early voting opens on Monday September 11 for the September 27 election.

