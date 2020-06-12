Push to remove colonial statues in NZ predates Black Lives Matter movement

The push to remove colonial monuments and statues is gathering momentum in New Zealand, but it did not start with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the past week, the statues of Christopher Columbus in Virginia and a slave trader in the UK were toppled and dropped into waterways.

The latest to go in New Zealand is a controversial statue of Captain John Hamilton which the city council agreed to remove from Civic Square in Hamilton, following a formal request from local iwi Waikato-Tainui.

John Fane Charles Hamilton was a British navy officer who led a regiment and who was killed during the Battle of Gate Pā during the New Zealand Wars. His bronze statue was gifted to Hamilton City by the Gallagher Group in 2013.

Earlier this week, local kaumatua Taitimu Maipi declared he would tear the Hamilton statue down at a protest in the city on Saturday.

Mayor Paula Southgate said many locals shared Maipi's view that the statue was culturally offensive.

Many colonial statues still remain. Source: rnz.co.nz

"We can't ignore what is happening all over the world and nor should we," she said.

But controversy over colonial statues in New Zealand predates the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Gisborne, a controversial statue of Captain James Cook which was erected in 1969 was moved from Tītīrangi Hill to the local museum last year.

The statue's site had overlooked the spot where Māori and Pākehā first encountered each other, and where Cook's crew killed nine iwi members following a misunderstanding. It had been subject to ongoing vandalism and its removal was welcomed by local council and iwi.

Controversial colonial statues. Source: rnz.co.nz

But a James Cook statue continues to stand in Gisborne at the reserve at the Customhouse Street end of Awapuni Road - it was vandalised last year.

Many colonial statues remain

There are numerous Queen Victoria statues around New Zealand, including in Christchurch, Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland. They come from a time when New Zealand sought to strengthen its ties with British culture.

The 115-year-old Dunedin statue was last year spraypainted with the words "Uphold Te Tiriti" and "Return stolen wealth Charles".

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, a respected Māori elder Edward Ellison said he was shocked and disappointed by the act and that there were "proper ways to deal with these things".

There is a memorial to Colonel Marmaduke Nixon in Ōtāhuhu, south of Auckland. In February 1864, Nixon led an attack on the unfortified Māori village of Rangiaōwhia where elderly men, women and children were living, leaving 12 people dead.

In 2017, Auckland man Shane Te Pou challenged the mayor to open up a conversation about removing the memorial saying there should not be a memorial to a man who was a thug.

Other colonial statues