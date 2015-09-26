TODAY |

Push for permanent daylight savings in Southland

Southland is looking forward to an even longer twilight, with daylight saving coming into force overnight.

The clocks leapt forward at 2am on Sunday morning.

There has been a push for Te Anau to make daylight savings permanent and Southland mayor Gary Tong supports the idea.

He said summer is magical in the south.

"Fiordland, Southland, this area down here has extended daylight with our long twilights, so come down and enjoy our twilight zone, so to speak, and enjoy that extra hour of sunshine in the evening."

Tong said Auckland's lockdown is the perfect time to plan a holiday of long daylight evenings in the south.

