Purpose built one-tonne trailer stolen from Auckland business likely to injure someone if roadbound, owner says

A purpose-built trailer stolen from a commercial address in Mt Wellington, Auckland is likely to kill someone if it’s taken onto the road, it’s owner says.

Philip Lendich had his one tonne trailer stolen from his business in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A group of at least three people tried to obscure security cameras at the premises before they took the trailer.

However one camera recorded footage of the group stealing the large trailer.

Mr Lendich, who reported the incident to police yesterday, says the trailer has a ball twice the size of a normal New Zealand coupling – the part that fits onto the towbar of a vehicle.

When attached to a general vehicle such as the one pictured, the trailer is likely to unhook itself, he says.

The owner of the trailer is concerned it will cause an accident if used on the wrong vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Lendich says he’s worried someone will get hurt if the trailer is road-bound.

"It’s highly likely there would be an accident, they’ve only got to go over a bump and it would pop off," he says.