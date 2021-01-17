Puppy stolen from outside Christchurch dairy returned home

After being snatched from outside a Christchurch Central dairy, Billy the 14-week-old puppy has been returned.

Billy the Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy. Source: Supplied

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had been tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy last Tuesday afternoon while his 14-year-old owner had popped inside the shop.

CCTV footage released by police allegedly show Billy being grabbed by a man who had then taken him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.

According to Billy's owners, the man in the footage was able to be identified online, allowing for police to promptly track him down.

"This was a very tough way to have learned to not leave our dog alone, even for a minute.," one of his owners James Lunday shared on social media.

"After seeing similar posts of dogs stolen/missing in Christchurch it seems to be occurring a lot.

"So please be careful not to make the same mistake."