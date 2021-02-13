Puppy snatched from young Aucklander during walk after 'physical confrontation' — police

A young Rottweiler has been the victim of the latest dog-snatching crime, after being taken from its owner in Auckland yesterday, police say.

The baby Rottweiler was just 10 weeks old when they were taken. Source: Supplied

The 10-week-old pup was being walked by its owner along Captain Springs Rd near Grotto St in Onehunga when they were approached by a man.

According to police, the offender allegedly grabbed the dog before making a run for it down the street after a "physical confrontation" with the young person walking the puppy.

Police are asking for witnesses to yesterday's incident as well as any information that may help return the pup to their righful owners.

They're wanting to speak to the occupants of a dark-coloured Mazda 6 which was spotted in the area at the time of the theft.