Punter claims $13.2 million jackpot in Lotto Powerball draw

One lucky punter has claimed a whopping $13.2 million, winning tonight's Lotto Powerball.

Source: Seven Sharp

The winning ticket, sold online with MyLotto in the Manawatu/Whanganui region, sees the holder take $13 million from Powerball first division, with another $200,000 from Lotto first division.

Four other players, including two in Auckland and one each in Wellington and Christchurch, took home $200,000 with first division wins.

The next biggest winning came in the form of $1 million, coming from a single strike four ticket in Waikato.