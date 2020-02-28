Punter claims $13.2 million jackpot in Lotto Powerball draw

One lucky punter has claimed a whopping $13.2 million, winning tonight's Lotto Powerball.
The winning ticket, sold online with MyLotto in the Manawatu/Whanganui region, sees the holder take $13 million from Powerball first division, with another $200,000 from Lotto first division.
Four other players, including two in Auckland and one each in Wellington and Christchurch, took home $200,000 with first division wins.
The next biggest winning came in the form of $1 million, coming from a single strike four ticket in Waikato.
The win is the fourth Lotto Powerball jackpot in 2020, and the third time this year that a player has taken home an eight-figure sum, with two players from Auckland having each won $25.1 million in February.