 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pumpkin Patch owes $66m: receivers

share

Source:

NZN

Pumpkin Patch owes nearly $60 million to its bank and at least $6.6m to other creditors, receivers KordaMentha say in their first report on the failed children's clothing retailer.

The move is the latest blow as the proud Kiwi company continues its downward spiral.

Source: 1 NEWS

The company was tipped into receivership by its lenders and appointed voluntary administrators in October after failing to reinvent itself in the face of shrinking sales and too much debt.

KordaMentha's Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson were named receivers.

Pumpkin Patch owed its lender ANZ Bank New Zealand $59.5m as of the date of receivership, the report says, up from $46m at the year ended July 2016. It posted a loss of $15.5m in the same period.

The company has $17.6m in assets, with $13.5m of that from investments, and $3m in fixed assets relating to its head office and distribution centre in East Tamaki, Auckland.

The receivers said they would look to sell the fixed assets once they were no longer needed as part of the realisation strategy, which involved selling through the existing retail and online channels. Inventory is owned by another company within the group, Pumpkin Patch Originals, which is also in receivership.

Pumpkin Patch has a number of creditors who have registered financing statements under a purchase money security interest, which has priority over other security interests.

The receivers said they were in the process of assessing claims from those creditors including ANZ, Cafe Express, Childs Play and Fuji Xerox.

Related

Economy

01:38
The move is the latest blow as the proud Kiwi company continues its downward spiral.

Flight Centre looking to employ Pumpkin Patch workers

NZ kids-wear retailer Pumpkin Patch set to close down

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ