'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

Kiwi hit-maker and former Australian Idol, Stan Walker, is using his considerable pipes in another way, by taking on a role as a Youthline ambassador.

Walker is joining Youthline's new Good2Great campaign aimed at developing young Kiwi leaders and their personal development in a series of workshops around the country.

Speaking to TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp tonight, Walker opened up about his own troubles as a youth.

"We were poor, we moved back and forth between New Zealand and Australia and we were never settled," he said.

"I went through 11 different schools, got kicked out of home, suspended from school, a lot of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, it really pulled me down".

Now Walker is using his past struggles to connect with Kiwi youth who may also be facing tough times and inspire them to reach for something greater.

"If I had said the things that I'm saying now to myself 10 years ago, I would've given myself hope, and hope is a big thing," Walker said.

Walker also hopes to be the same voice of reason for the youth he meets on his travels, as his youth pastor was for him 16 years ago.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here today, he told me what I didn't want to hear, but what I needed to hear.

"He challenged me, he annoyed me, but he was the most consistent person in my life," Walker said about his mentor.

Walker will be travelling around the country as part of Youthline's Good2Great Weekends.