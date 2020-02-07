TODAY |

Pukekohe restaurant taking the art of barbeque to a whole new level

Meet Eleanor. 

The joint with the biggest BBQ in the country is getting another monster cooker. Source: Seven Sharp

At six metres long, Eleanor is a Moberg Smoker, and she's the biggest barbeque in New Zealand. 

She originally hails from Dripping Springs in Texas, but now resides at BBQ restaurant Blue Ox Babe in Pukekohe, Auckland. 

Anyone interested in a barbeque like Eleanor has to jump on a three-year-long waiting list. 

Blue Ox Babe's owner Mark Woodward told Seven Sharp Moberg Smokers are considered the godfather of barbeques. 

"Only three Moberg Smokers have been exported overseas. We were one of those," he says.

The Pukekohe local wanted to bring some Texas-style barbeque to the south ... of Auckland. 

The smoker itself can fit a tonne of meat in it which lasts three to four hours, or one service at Blue Ox Babe. 

Mr Woodward says they get in as much meat in the barbeque as they can. 

"Then we're selling out each evening, sort of 7-7.30pm," says Mr Woodward. 

"We never dreamt that people would be consuming as much as what people are. We need to bring on a bit of a helping hand for Eleanor."

Mr Woodward says another barbeque, not quite as big as Eleanor, is being manufactured in the South Island.

