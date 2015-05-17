Pukekohe High School cancels Friday classes as student measles case confirmed

Pukekohe High School south of Auckland has cancelled classes tomorrow, the last day of the school term, after confirmation today that a student at the school has measles.

The school, on advice from Auckland Regional Public Health Service, has tonight told students and staff who are not immunised against measles, or who are immuno-suppressed to stay home on Friday.

The school said a number of teachers are also in this category, and combined with normal winter sickness and other staff absences it does not have sufficient personnel to manage scheduled classes.

There will be no timetabled classes scheduled tomorrow, but supervision will be available for immunised students who are unable to make alternative arrangements.

Supervision will start in the school hall from 8.40am, where a roll will be taken and activities organised, the school said in a post on its website.

Pukekohe High School apologised for the very late notice, but said the information affecting the school was only received today and it's obliged to put student safety first.