Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

Maori and Kiwi culture has just made a firm standing in the emoji world with a new app that allows users to share emoticons of Maori and Kiwiana things.

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share their kiwiana moments with each other and the world.

The free app for iPhone and Android allows users to click on individual Emotiki icons and share them across social media platforms, messaging and email, assign to contacts, save to devices, print and more.

Led and owned by visitor attraction Te Puia in Rotorua, the Emotiki app using the latest technology to share the Maori words and concepts with all Kiwis and other cultures.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Te Puia general manager sales and marketing Kiri Atkinson-Crean says it is exciting to finally be launching the app.

"We announced the development of the world's first Maori emoji app in May," Mrs Atkinson-Crean said.

"Since then, a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes, including working closely with Te Arawa and Te Puia pakeke (elders), to make this Te Arawa-led app a true representation of who we are.

"We wanted to give people, particularly our young people, another way to express themselves and our unique Maori culture."

The Emotiki app has been describe as a light-hearted, easy-to-use way to share the meaning of Maori words and concepts with other cultures and with all New Zealanders.

Emotiki icons include tiki pukana expressions, taiaha, poi, hangi, kai moana, people – young and old – even the ubiquitous Maori wardens are featured.

The Emotiki app is available now to download for free on smartphones and tablets with iOS8 and later versions, and Android 4.4 and later operating systems.

