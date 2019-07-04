TODAY |

Publisher hits back after Air NZ cans Koru Lounge newspapers for 'sustainability' reasons

Stuff Limited has called Air New Zealand's decision to no longer offer Koru Lounge customers a newspaper for sustainability reasons "disappointing", saying their papers are as sustainable as they come.

The airline has told Koru Lounge customers that, as of July 1, it will no longer offer complimentary copies of the newspaper, citing its "committment to sustainability".

Stuff publishes The Dominion Post, The Press and the Sunday Star Times, and Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said she was "surprised" to hear of Air New Zealand's decision.

"While Air New Zealand obviously has the right to make whatever commercial decisions it sees fit, I must admit we were very surprised to hear they were cancelling the newspapers for reasons of sustainability," Ms Boucher said in an article on Stuff.

"We were also really concerned that the message to their customers in the lounges said the decision was linked to sustainability and that therefore the extrapolation is that our papers must be bad for the environment."

Ms Boucher hit back, saying "not a single tree is cut down to make our papers".

"One hundred per cent of the paper used is made from waste byproduct," Ms Boucher said.

"Our ink is made from vegetable oil and tree sap, which is biodegradable."

The airline says it was done for sustainability reasons, but the publisher says that’s a red herring. Source: Breakfast
