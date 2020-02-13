TODAY |

Public warned to stay away as scrub fire rages near SH1 in Rolleston

Around 50 firefighters, 21 firetrucks and four helicopters are tackling a large scrub fire raging in Rolleston, Canterbury, sending plumes of smoke across the region.

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead is at the scene of the fire, which is causing major concern.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Canterbury unit has asked people to take care when travelling down State Highway 1 as smoke may make visibility difficult. 

"Please stay away from the area so we can work quickly and safely!" Fire and Emergency NZ says.

Police have since closed the intersection between State Highway 1 and Waterholes Rd, with diversions in place, due to the blaze.

The blaze started around 4.30pm today, disrupting the main route between Christchurch and Rolleston during peak hour traffic.

Around 10 to 15 hectares are being engulfed by the fire and several properties were threatened.

Despite high winds hampering firefighters' efforts this evening, Fire and Emergency NZ personnel told 1 NEWS the blaze is being considered "under control".

Video from Christchurch resident Mitch Redman shows large sheets of smoke billowing across the sky.

No injuries have been reported so far, police say.

