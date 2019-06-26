TODAY |

Public warned to stay away after Rotorua mud pool grows larger

1 NEWS
Rotorua residents are being warned to stay away from a property where a mud pool erupted in the back yard in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rotorua Lakes Council issued the warning this morning after the mud pool grew in size yesterday.

Susan Gedye told 1 NEWS the "whole house was jolting and shaking". Source: 1 NEWS

“There has been more ground collapse since yesterday and the mud pool is now bigger and has reached to just under the foundations of the garage on the property,” the statement read.

Mud pool continues to grow on Rotorua property.
Source: Supplied

Steam is continuing to vent from the bank where the mud pool emerged and is moving towards the house.

Rotorua couple wake to ‘jolting and shaking’, find steaming mud pool in their yard.

Mud pool continues to grow on Rotorua property.
Source: Supplied

The council says although events of steam vents on the bank where the house is situated have occurred in recent years, the formation of this mud pool is different.

GNS are continuing to monitor the mud pool’s growth and is advising the council on its role around public safety.

The council is also in touch with the owners of the property.

The Rotorua family have evacuated their home after the incident yesterday morning. Source: Breakfast
