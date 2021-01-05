TODAY |

Public warned not to approach wanted, dangerous Auckland man with distinctive facial tattoos

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are warning the public not to approach a wanted and dangerous 20-year-old Auckland man who has distinctive facial tattoos.

Kleveland Tana. Source: 1 NEWS

Kleveland Tana, who breached his bail conditions, is facing charges of unlawfully getting into a vehicle and breaching the conditions of an intensive supervision order.

He is known to frequent both Counties Manukau and West Auckland.

Tana is considered dangerous, with the public advised to call 111 if they see him, police said in a Facebook post this morning.

He has a distinctive tattoo on his left cheek of 11/2 in Roman numerals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Andrew Chawner on 105, or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also send police a private message on Facebook.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
