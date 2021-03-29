TODAY |

Public urged to be on lookout for counterfeit cash following incidents throughout North Island

People in the Bay of Plenty are being encouraged to properly inspect cash notes after an increase in counterfeit money emerging in the region.

In a statement today, police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested after he allegedly paid for goods with counterfeit notes.

The man was found in possession of "a large amount" of fake notes, but police said more was likely circulating in the community.

"In the past few weeks police have responded to a number of incidents where counterfeit notes have been presented at small businesses. There have also been reports of counterfeit money being used across the North Island from Hamilton to Wellington," police said.

The fake notes are printed on paper which can tear easily compared to legal tender, which is printed on polymer.

"When accepting cash retailers are advised to take a 'look, feel and tilt' approach to identify a genuine banknote," police urged.

"If you find you've already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with police."

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information about counterfeit cash can be found on the Reserve Bank of NZ website.

