Public urged to avoid hospitals unless it's an emergency as junior doctors strike for three days

The public are being urged to visit their GP or after-hours clinic unless it's a case of genuine health emergency as about 3000 junior doctors begin a three-day strike action at 7am today.

Senior doctors will be providing cover at hospitals nationwide while junior doctors are on their second strike, after going out in October in their dispute with district health boards over rosters.

Junior doctors say they are striking with a heavy heart.

One of them, Christchurch oncology registrar Dr Jonathan Davis, apologised to patients, but said, "this is what we need to do to make sure things are safer for them in the long run".

Lead negotiator for the DHBs, Julie Patterson, says thousands of people across New Zealand now have their surgery or outpatient appointments postponed because of this "quite outrageous industrial action".

For the past 12 months, the junior doctors' union, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), has been fighting to reduce members' 12-day-in-a-row shifts and seven-in-a-row night shifts, arguing junior doctors are so exhausted that they risk falling sleep on the job, risking patient safety.

But DHBs claim they have already met union demands and agreed to reduce these shifts, and have also offered junior doctors a pay rise as well.

The DHBs now accuse the RDA of "moving the goalposts" to make extra demands.