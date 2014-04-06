 

Public tip-off leads police to Wairarapa poacher after shots fired from car

A 45-year-old Masterton man has been arrested after a report was received by police of shots being fired from a moving vehicle in an area targeted by poachers.

Police said they were grateful to the public for alerting them to the incident in the area of White Rock Rd about 6.40pm yesterday.

A vehicle was seen driving up and down a road known to be targeted by poachers.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found a firearm inside and arrested the man.

Further searches of his property turned up further hunting equipment and ammunition.

The man will face Masterton District Court on Monday facing charges of possession of a firearm without a licence, poaching, and possession of cannabis.

Rescuers say they have "grave concerns" for the well-being of a missing Australian climber at Mount Aspiring National Park who is more than 24 hours overdue and appears to have abandoned his equipment.

Authorities believe the same man activated a locater beacon just after midday yesterday – prompting a search that has been hindered by bad weather.

Last night saw temperatures drop to -9 degrees on the mountain, and winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast for today. But crew with the Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre have discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at French Ridge Hut - a spartan 20-bunk building used by trampers travelling the "advanced"-difficulty track. 

Helicopters still have not been able to resume their search today due to the weather conditions, but they remain on standby, a rescue coordination centre spokesperson said. Crew members have remained at French Ridge Hut and Mt Aspiring Hut in case the man returns. 

The climber had embarked on his trek on Friday, and his vehicle remains at the car park where he started, Fairfax has reported. Authorities were told he was overdue yesterday morning, but it wasn’t until hours later that the beacon was activated.

There might be a few issues the New Zealand and Australian Governments are at odds at each other with at the moment, but it seems on the big cultural debates, like how to eat a meat pie, everyone's on the same page.

Acting New Zealand Prime Minister Winston Peters has come to the defence of his Australian counterpart, Malcom Turnbull, after a picture he posted of himself tucking into a meat pie with a knife and fork has been described as "blasphemous" by the Aussie public.

Prompted by a Kiwi journalist online, Mr Peters offered his two cents if it was socially acceptable to use cutlery to eat a meat pie, and he was typically blunt.

"In support of @TurnbullMalcolm, I don't give a rat's derriere what people think I'll eat a pie with a knife and fork. Some pies are very flaky, and sometimes you want to put sauce on," Mr Peters tweeted this morning.

The NZ First leader is into his last day as Acting Prime Minister today, with Jacinda Ardern returning form maternity leave to take back leadership of the Government at midnight today.  

