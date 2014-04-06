Public tip-off leads police to Wairarapa poacher after shots fired from car

A 45-year-old Masterton man has been arrested after a report was received by police of shots being fired from a moving vehicle in an area targeted by poachers.
Police said they were grateful to the public for alerting them to the incident in the area of White Rock Rd about 6.40pm yesterday.
A vehicle was seen driving up and down a road known to be targeted by poachers.
Police pulled over the vehicle and found a firearm inside and arrested the man.
Further searches of his property turned up further hunting equipment and ammunition.
The man will face Masterton District Court on Monday facing charges of possession of a firearm without a licence, poaching, and possession of cannabis.