Public thank you to Covid testing station workers will be a ‘boost’, nursing manager says

A public thank you to nurses putting in long hours at Covid-19 testing stations will provide them a “boost”, says a national nursing manager.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Glenda Alexander, associate manager at ‎NZ Nurses Organisation, told Breakfast’s John Campbell today that his show of gratitude would go a long way for those carrying out tests in Auckland and Taranaki after New Zealand’s latest community outbreak.

“It’s nice to do that, isn’t it?" Campbell said. "When it’s an unreal world and strange things are happening, you stop noticing the people who are making it easy for us to survive in this strangeness.

“We only notice the strange, not the good, what we’re doing, and let’s end on this, is shouting out to those nurses who are keeping us safe.

“They’re working out there with stressed out, anxious people who are lining up in bad weather, and they’re doing it to keep us safe.”

Alexander said authorities could look at employing extra staff to ease the workload.

“Whether or not more [staff] could be put in so the periods of being on duty, if you like, are reduced, that could be a help,” she said.

“What you’re doing today is one of the best things you could possibly do, which is for us to publicly say thank you, and publicly acknowledge the work they are doing.