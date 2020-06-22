Public submissions sought on 10 place names around NZ, including naming Wellington CBD

A Government agency is seeking public submissions on 10 place names around NZ, including naming the currently unnamed Wellington CBD.

View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa and Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand have proposed the name Paekākā for the "inner-city area of Wellington".

It comes as the NZGB made 1454 official decisions at its April hui on place names in the Tasman and Marlborough regions, as well as 18 for undersea feature names around New Zealand.

The Wellington CBD is the most high-profile place in the 10 up for public submission which also includes lakes, mountains and undersea features around NZ.

“The board invites submissions from anyone who wants to have a say about these name proposals – particularly from those people in the local communities,” says Wendy Shaw, board secretary.

In a press release, the board says it received the proposals from members of the public except for the three undersea feature names, which the board’s Undersea Feature Names Committee submitted.