TODAY |

Public 'shouldn't have to tolerate' increase in violence in Tauranga - Police Commissioner

Source:  1 NEWS

An increase in serious violence in Tauranga over the past few weeks has seen a double homicide in Omanawa and a deadly shootout on a busy highway. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Bush says New Zealand police work hard to put themselves between the public and the offenders. Source: Breakfast

A woman’s body was also found in the Tauranga suburb of Brookfield over the weekend.  

Today Police Commissioner Mike Bush told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that police are concerned about the increased level of violence in Tauranga. 

"The public shouldn't have to tolerate this kind of violence in their communities. And our people are putting themselves between that violence and the community to keep them safe every day and every night," says Mr Bush. 

READ MORE
Man charged with Tauranga double-murder granted name suppression

"Our people put their lives on the line to keep their community safe."

While some of the violence has been attributed to gang activity, Mr Bush says last week's incident which saw a man wanted over the Omanawa double-homicide shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers is different. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death follows the appearance in court of a person accused of a double homicide earlier this week. Source: 1 NEWS

"But that doesn't make it any the less serious," he says.

"Police with communities need to intervene in a number of ways to stop this kind of violence in our communities occurring."

On Saturday a man appeared in court charged with the murders of two men in Omanawa. The man was arrested in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'Deeply upset and sorry' - Sir Elton John apologises to fans after illness forces Auckland show to be cut short
2
Have you seen Liberty? Concerns for wellbeing of missing Wainuiomata girl
3
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
4
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
5
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide
02:37

Good Sorts: Small town of Takapau fighting its way back from extinction
02:15

Forestry families feeling the pinch after log prices drop significantly
02:01

Latest Wellington water woe has residents fed up after burst main turns bay brown