Public rush in to help man in his seventies during Hastings assault

A 27-year-old man has been charged over allegedly assaulting a man in his seventies in Hastings this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called at about 11.00am to the King Street/Heretaunga Street area where the public were helping the victim, who is in his seventies, as well as chasing after the alleged offender.

Emergency services were called and first aid was provided by members of the public until an ambulance arrived.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police arrested the alleged offender with members of the public assisting them in locating him nearby.

He will appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow facing three assault charges stemming from the incident.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the assault, and has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.