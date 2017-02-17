Public meeting for Port Hills fire evacuees to take place

Christchurch residents who have homes in cordoned in areas across the Port Hills will meet today to discuss the current fire situation while fire crews still battle the blaze.

Fire crews have been working tirelessly throughout the night dampening hot spots and monitoring the fires.

Six cordons are still in place this morning while Civil Defence assess the fire risks around the properties inside the cordoned areas and whether or not cordons can be moved and lifted.

"Safety is paramount and access can only be made available when Fire Service determines the risk to be at an acceptable level," a statement from Civil Defence said this morning.

Police and NZ Defence Force are patrolling the cordoned areas while fire crews have been working around the 29km perimeter of the fire making sure it is contained and prepared for the application of the fire retardant today.

While a number of cordons remain in place, hundreds of Christchurch fire evacuees were able to return to their homes last night as several cordons were lifted.

Cordons along Cashmere Road were removed after 10pm, at the intersections with Shalamar Drive, Worsleys Road, Opihi Street, Hendersons Road and Sutherlands Road.

Through risk assessment, the cordon at the corner of Dyers Pass Road and Hackthorne Road, near Cup Café, has also been removed.

The cordon at Dyers Pass and Hackthorne Road immediately adjacent to the Sign of the Takahe will remain.

People now have access up to the Sign of the Takahe including roads such as Takahe Drive.

Residents' meeting

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will speak at the public meeting this morning alongside as police and the fire service to answer questions and update residents on the current situation.

The meeting will take place at 10am in the South West Baptist Church Gymnasium.

Cordons still in place

The uphill section of Kennedys Bush road remains closed, as the cordon at the intersection of Kennedys Bush Road and Cashmere Road has been moved to the other side of the intersection.

Cordons remain in place in Christchurch. Source: Christchurch City Council

There is no access to Longhurst Terrace and roads leading from it, Dyers Pass Road above the Sign of the Takahe and Pentre Terrace.

Christchurch Civil Defence controller Dave Adamson said ground crews had worked very hard to do the necessary risk assessments, enabling residents to return to their homes.

"This is a significant step and we appreciate everybody’s patience to date, and hope others will take this a sign that we are working as hard as possible to make sure it is safe for them to return home."

Mr Adamson said that it remains an active fire zone with ongoing operational activities.