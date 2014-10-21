Public meeting in Auckland to challenge changes to migration rules

The government's changes to migration rules will be challenged at a public meeting in Auckland today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse last month introduced changes to the country's skilled migration eligibility criteria to attract more highly paid and highly skilled migrants.

Opposition parties argued the changes amounted to mere tinkering.

Unite Union, the Migrant Workers Association, Global Peace and Justice Auckland have organised a public meeting at the Unitarian Church in Grey Lynn this evening.

They say the changes are creating a great deal of misery for many workers and students from overseas who have arrived under different rules and have had their hopes and dreams for the future dashed.

Industries employing migrant workers will be damaged by the changes and this will have a negative impact on the economy.

The government has created an exemption for the mostly dairy farm workers in the South Island to access permanent residence.