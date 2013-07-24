 

Public masturbator on the run after fleeing police in Christchurch car chase

Christchurch police have had to abandon their pursuit of man reported to be masturbating in his car.

Members of the public spotted the man in his car on Dyers Pass Road in Cashmere around 7am today, a police spokeswoman said.

Upon spotting officers, he fled and a police chase followed until the man's driving became too erratic and threatened public safety.

Police said they had a good description of the car but had yet to find the man by the afternoon.

