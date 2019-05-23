Public know 'probably very little' about drug driver testing, expert says

A drug detection expert has called for an advisory group to consult the Government on random drug driver testing.

It comes after the Government announced its plans for public consultation on drug driving testing, including testing methods, what drugs should be tested for and how it should be handled by police, with the aim of creating a robust process.

CEO Kirk Hardy at Drug Detection Agency, which is a private company, said the public know "probably very little" about the issue, adding that an expert advisory panel would be more beneficial for the Government in the decision-making process.

"That's probably where you need some expert advisory council involved to be able to guide the Government into making the right decisions based on facts," Mr Hardy said on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.



A petition calling on the Government to introduce roadside drug testing received more than 6000 signatures this week.