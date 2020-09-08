Public holiday a 'fantastic' way to weave Matariki into everyday lives, Māori astronomer says

A new public holiday for Aotearoa during Matariki would help to normalise the Māori New Year, says a Māori astronomer.

Yesterday Labour announced its pledge to give New Zealanders a new public holiday during Matariki - the time of year of which a cluster of stars signals the beginning of the Māori New Year.

Dr Rangi Matamua works to revitalise traditional Māori knowledge of the stars and lunar system.

He says “it’s fantastic” there could be a permanent public holiday during Matariki, should Labour be relected at next month’s general election.

“I’m just elated really - it kind of came out the blue for me,” Matamua told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

“In terms of trying to make it normalised and a part of our everyday lives, I think it's fantastic.”

It would be New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. No date has been decided, but Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has said an expert group would make the decision and it would fall either on a Monday or Friday within Matariki.

Matamua said when discussing dates, it’s important to understand the differences between Matariki’s calendar which is lunar, and the western calendar which is sun-driven.

Because Matariki runs on the lunar system, the actual day of the holiday would probably shift.

“I think it's possible it will shift depending upon the lunar year and the lunar calendar. I think it will go from being mid June, to late June, to mid July - back to mid June and it will shift like Easter does.

“It will shift up and down the western calendar on a three year cycle so we can get it as close as possible to the correct lunar calendar system.”

Matamua says the holiday wouldn't be able to please everyone due to Māori tribal variations, but as long as it's done with the best intent it will be possible.

"We're not going to be able to keep everyone happy.