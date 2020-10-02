TODAY |

Public health expert accurately predicted second wave of Covid-19, document shows

Source:  1 NEWS

A document sent to the Ministry of Health in May obtained by 1 NEWS seemingly predicted the second outbreak of Covid-19 with stunning detail

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three months before the virus re-emerged a public health expert suggested NZ’s contact tracing team test its capabilities on the very community which became a mega-cluster. Source: 1 NEWS

In the document, a public health expert suggested the contact tracing team create a simulation exercise involving a church-based community in South Auckland.

It comes along with questions as to why no formal 'testing' of the tracing system ever took place before a Mount Roskill church became the real-life focus of Auckland's Covid cluster in August.

Three months before the second outbreak, professor Philip Hill came up with a hypothetical model - a simulated 'stress test' to put the contact tracing service through its paces.

“I potentially thought it could be a drill, I thought this could be the stress test and they've gone for the big one,” Hill told 1 NEWS.

In his model he suggested a second outbreak would be based in South Auckland, focused on a highly-social community, such as a Pacific Island church and might have involved a second gathering to complicate matters.

All of which came to pass - a funeral gathering forming the bereavement sub-cluster.

Hill's scenario was sent to an individual in the Health Ministry back in May and it was later backed up by findings from another report, which recommended the contact tracers be tested with outbreak simulations.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga, Associate Dean Pacific at the University of Auckland, says he is surprised at how accurate Hill’s predictions were.

“I do think that we should have taken advantage of the intelligence and the proposal that Professor Hill had offered,” Tukuitonga said.

But the Health Ministry says it was just days away from testing but was beaten to the punch.

“We then sadly didn't need to do an artificial stress test because we had uckland,” the Ministry of Health's director of public health, Dr Caroline Mcelnay, said.

However Hill had only praise for the Ministry of Health. 

“But you know you can’t complain about how things have gone, there are some real heroes in there, who've been doing long hours."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
2
Australia announces one-way travel bubble to some states for Kiwis heading across the Tasman
3
Rubbish bin at Christchurch isolation facility likely source of pair's Covid-19 infections
4
Woman who died in fall on Mount Ruapehu named
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Weta Digital appoints Miriam Dean QC, to independently review company's alleged misconduct
02:42

Australia announces one-way travel bubble to some states for Kiwis heading across the Tasman

Trump begins 'quarantine process' while waiting for test results after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
00:51

New restrictions for international air crew will strengthen the border system, epidemiologist says