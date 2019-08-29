TODAY |

'The public deserve to know' - Paula Bennett accuses Govt of secretly planning Ihumātao purchase with taxpayer funds

National's Paula Bennett said she's "really concerned" about possible deals going on behind closed doors around paying off Kīngitanga to buy the land at the controversial Ihumātao site.

"We are hearing it consistently that the Government are looking at giving money to Kīngitanga so that they can buy it and we just want them to be upfront about that if they're using taxpayers' dollars and there's conversations like that going on between the Kīngitanga and the Government," Ms Bennett told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"I think the public deserve to know as well and we're not getting straight answers."

It comes after National's leader Simon Bridges yesterday quizzed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the topic.

"Will she rule out any public money either directly or indirectly being used to purchase land at Ihumātao?" Mr Bridges asked.

The PM also said negotiations are taking place between mana whenua and Kiingitanga with no Government input. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern laid out the Government's position in the second part of her reply.

"As I just said in my previous answer, the process at the moment is between mana whenua and Kīngitanga - they are the ones that are in conversation and I want to respect that.

"If you want to know my position on the Crown, of course we are not a party to the conversations happening at present, but from our perspective we know we have obligations - that includes around the Treaty (Treaty of Waitangi) and Treaty precedent," she said. "Of course we take that very seriously."

Protestors at Ihumātao oppose a proposed housing development by Fletcher Building on the land. The land is considered sacred to Māori.

A petition with thousands of signatures is to be presented at the Prime Minister’s Mt Albert electorate office on August 22. Source: 1 NEWS

The National MP talked about her concerns after Jacinda Ardern was quizzed by Simon Bridges yesterday. Source: Breakfast
