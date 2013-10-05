 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Public asked to help find robber who tied man up at knifepoint in Auckland home

share

Source:

NZN

Police are on the hunt for a robber who tied a man up at knifepoint before riffling through an Auckland home.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, believed to be in his 30s, entered the house on Stokes Road in Mount Eden armed with a blade on the morning of November 16 and left with a "significant amount" of valuables, police said.

But despite a number of injuries, police have been unable to identify the man and on Friday called for help from the public to find him.

He's been described as a 165cm tall, muscular Polynesian man with black curly hair and a beard.

Police said he was seen leaving the Mount Eden home in a silver or white hatchback and was wearing a black cap backwards.

"The fact that he tied up a homeowner shows that he is very dangerous. If you have any idea who he may be, please do not hesitate to call 111."

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

3

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

4

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 