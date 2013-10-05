Public asked to help find robber who tied man up at knifepoint in Auckland home

Police are on the hunt for a robber who tied a man up at knifepoint before riffling through an Auckland home.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, believed to be in his 30s, entered the house on Stokes Road in Mount Eden armed with a blade on the morning of November 16 and left with a "significant amount" of valuables, police said.

But despite a number of injuries, police have been unable to identify the man and on Friday called for help from the public to find him.

He's been described as a 165cm tall, muscular Polynesian man with black curly hair and a beard.

Police said he was seen leaving the Mount Eden home in a silver or white hatchback and was wearing a black cap backwards.